Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Community Feast and Basket Giveaway to help families during the holiday. Hats, mittens and socks will be distributed at both events open to the public.
The Thanksgiving Community Feast is Sunday, Nov. 20, at Muskegon High School cafeteria, 80 W. Southern Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. All are invited to enjoy a delicious holiday meal at our table.
Families can also participate in the two-day Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway event (limit one per family) held Monday, Nov. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m. or Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Muskegon Rescue Mission Men’s Shelter, 400 W. Laketon Ave.
Baskets include a frozen turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, dessert, and other ingredients to ensure families can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at home. Muskegon Rescue Mission is preparing to distribute baskets to 650-plus families this year. Donations are being collected, and a list of items needed for this event can be found on their website muskegonmission.org.
“Homelessness and hunger are hitting people especially hard this year. The rising cost of food, gas and rent has driven many families into poverty, and we are experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of guests seeking shelter. This is our way to lessen their financial burden and bless families in our community during the holidays,” said Executive Director Dan Skoglund.
Muskegon County Health Department will be on-site during the two-day giveaway event to administer immunizations for anyone in need of: Influenza, COVID-19, Hepatitis A & B, Shingles, and Tdap vaccinations. They have partnered with MRM to provide this service for our community in need.