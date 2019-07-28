The 8th Annual Muskegon River Clean-up, sponsored by Muskegon River Clean-up Company, LLC is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3.
This is a free event, however parking fees will be collected. Registration and launch is between 9 a.m. and noon at the Bridgeton Township Launch Site and culminates at the Maple Island Launch Site throughout the day.
Upon arriving at Maple Island, registered participants, that have collected trash from the river, will be given a ticket for a hot dog lunch, while supplies last and a prize ticket. At 5 p.m. sharp, at the Maple Island Launch Site, we will give away at least 10 kayaks, along with other items. Last year 519 people participated in this event.
Over the past 7 years volunteers have removed 20,583 beverage containers, 50 to 60 tires, a few tons of green treated lumber, over 500 flip flops, and countless phones, sunglasses and lighters from the river. Some of the stranger items removed were 2 sewing machines, a bowling ball, a large electric motor, a 9.8 hp outboard and a metal bed.
Last year alone, workers removed 4326 beverage containers, 1 chair, 1 milk can, 114 flip flops, 25 pairs of googles and glasses, 18 lighters, 1 cell phone, 12 tires, 1 garbage can, miscellaneous animal bones, scrap iron and treated wood, along with general trash.
Recyclable items are returned and that money is used to help fund the following year’s event.
"The most discouraging thing is that we have cleaned this area for 7 years now and still continue to get a dump truck full of trash each year," said John Cramblet, member of Muskegon River Cleanup Company, LLC.
"We would like to thank the Bridgeton Township Board, West Michigan Wildlife Association and Muskegon Watershed Assembly for their support over the years."
For additional information or to donate, contact Jerry at 231-578-5465.