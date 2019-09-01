MUSKEGON, MI – The Midtown commercial district is prepared this fall to become a stronger link between the City of Muskegon’s near-downtown urban neighborhoods and downtown Muskegon.
The city will embark on a significant streetscape upgrade of the historic Third Street business district from Muskegon to Merrill avenues. Third Street will be completely closed to vehicular traffic starting Sept. 3 through Nov. 1, according to Muskegon Director of Public Works Leo Evans.
During the street and sidewalk reconstruction, all Midtown businesses will be open and easily accessible from free public parking lots on the east side of Third Street from Houston Avenue to First Street on the former Mattson Oldsmobile property. Blue and white signs will be placed throughout the district directing customers and visitors to “Midtown parking.”
Those driving to Midtown will be able to cross Third Street at Houston Avenue and can access Midtown businesses and residents using First and Fourth streets. Pedestrian access to the Third Street businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the construction.
The scope of the approximately $900,000 project will include water main and service line replacements, street reconstruction, sidewalk widening, new decorative streetlighting, landscape plantings, a bus stop shelter, and street furniture. The goal is to blend the look of Midtown with downtown’s West Western Avenue, Evans said.
The prime contractor for the Third Street project is Jackson-Merkey of Muskegon. Funding is coming from a $200,000 Consumers Energy Foundation grant, a $40,000 Community Foundation for Muskegon County grant, $40,000 in federal Community Development Block Grants, $400,000 from the city’s water fund and $220,000 from the city’s major street fund.
The Midtown project comes at a time of transformation of the business district.
“As the upgrades to Midtown are made this fall, the business owners and investors in the district are beyond excited to be on Third Street,” said Lighthouse Property Management’s Kathy Dennison, a Midtown property owner. “It is amazing to see what has evolved in the last couple of years. The passion and energy is contagious ... we are rising together. “