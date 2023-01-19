The Muskegon Museum of History and Science of the Lakeshore Museum Center is hosting the traveling Attack of the Bloodsuckers exhibit from Jan. 27 to May 13, 2023.
Attack of the Bloodsuckers allows visitors to explore the science of what bites — including vampire bats, mosquitos, fleas, ticks, leeches, and other parasites — through interactive educational experiences and live encounters with several of the species.
“We’re so pleased that we can bring Attack of the Bloodsuckers to our museum visitors,” said Lakeshore Museum Center’s executive director Melissa Horton. “Things that are generally a major inconvenience to us, like mosquitos, are going to be seen in a way that we don’t typically view them—as a key asset in an ecosystem. So, visitors will learn how to appreciate them and how to keep themselves safe.”
The exhibit opening event will be held Jan. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the museum at 430 W. Clay Ave. in Muskegon. This open house will feature crafts, games, and refreshments, along with live leech feeding and other creepy fun experiences. While this event is free, RSVPs are appreciated by emailing marci@lakeshoremuseum.org or calling 231-722-0278.
Attack of the Bloodsuckers was produced by the Environmental Exhibit Collaborative and is toured in partnership with the Ithica, New York-based Sciencenter. Funding is provided by Jane’s Trust, the Cabot Family Charitable Trust, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The exhibit is sponsored by Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.