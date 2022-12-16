The JCI Greater Muskegon’s Annual Snowfest returns to downtown Muskegon Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Muskegon’s largest winter festival features the return of Euchre Tournaments and Snow Volleyball as well as some new additions, including a Bloody Mary contest between local downtown bars and restaurants. Snowfest boasts a jam-packed Saturday including popular events such as the Battle of the Bowls Soup & Chili Cook-Off, and a cornhole tournament.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. both inside and outside of the Trinity Health Arena with businesses throughout downtown Muskegon participating in the event. Fan-favorite cornhole tournaments and snow volleyball will run on Western Avenue between 3rd and 5th streets. Don’t forget to get a tasting from new and staple Muskegon area restaurants during the Battle of the Bowls Soup & Chili Cook-Off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Trinity Health Arena Tickets at the door are $15 for 10 tastings. Come out and cast your vote for your favorite.
This year celebrates the 37th annual Snowfest and brings back the nostalgia of previous year’s events including highly requested euchre tournaments.
“We are so excited to bring another fun-filled Snowfest to Muskegon,” said Sara Sherwood, 2023 President of JCI Greater Muskegon. “Snowfest is JCI Greater Muskegon’s signature event and we have been working hard to ensure this year is one to remember.”