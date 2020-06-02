MUSKEGON – The second annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up has been postponed in 2020 due to health concerns over COVID-19, but will be coming back in 2021, according to organizers at Cumulus Radio in Muskegon.
The event, which was moved from Saturday, June 13 to August 1 at Hackley Park, has been officially postponed until a “to be determined” date next year, according to Rich Berry, Director of Sales at Cumulus Radio in Muskegon.
“We took a long wait and see attitude before finally determining this week that the best thing we could do is regroup and begin again when things will be safer,” Berry explained. “We really appreciate the support of the City of Muskegon, the Muskegon Heights Optimist Club, and the nearly 15 wineries who stuck with us. We also want to thank our sponsors, which included Harbor Light Credit Union, Smash Wine Bistro, and My Auto Group. But safety always has to be our number one priority. We just couldn’t put event guests, staff, volunteers, and wineries in a potentially dangerous situation.
“We were confident that crowds were going to be much larger this year – and worried that if we experienced a great turnout, we couldn’t guarantee social distancing,” Berry said. “Postponing until next year was the right decision. We hope everyone understands and will come and join us next year.”
The Muskegon Summer Wine Up drew nearly 1,000 residents to Hackley Park in 2019 to experience and enjoy a wide variety of wines from wineries throughout the state, country and world. Plans to grow the Muskegon Summer Wine Up were planned for 2020.
“We will be back and better than ever in 2021,” Berry said. “In the meantime, we hope everyone stays safe.”
If you should have any questions during this time, please feel free to email Sales Director, Rich Berry at Rich.Berry@cumulus.com.