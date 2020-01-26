Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.