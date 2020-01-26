MUSKEGON – With the temperatures being up and down this winter, the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex has had to delay their opening.
The facility that offers luge, cross country skiing, ice skating, snow shoeing and more is largely dependent on snow and cold weather to be operational. After a snow storm on Friday, Jan. 17, the Sports Complex was able to open the following day, but was only able to offer cross country skiing and snowshoeing to its customers.
“You get predictions and a forecast that it’s going to be a good winter, or get a really good storm, and nothing happens. So we’ve been waiting on winter, and then this last Friday brought us about six-inches of really good fresh snow. That allowed us to get our snow shoeing and cross country skiing going,” said Dan Bonner, outdoor adventure specialist.
The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex is one of only four luge tracks in all of the United States. Muskegon’s track, however, is shorter in length than the Olympic sized ones in Lake Placid, N.Y. and Salt Lake City, Utah.
The luge track wouldn’t open until Monday, Jan. 19; making the luge available to a visiting Boy Scout group of about 30 people. With a scarcity of snow in the area, the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex had to import it from off site to get the luge ready for the season.
“Before we got all this new snow we were going to local parking lots (to get snow). Like a Methodist church in North Muskegon, Laketon Township, a campground at the state park. We basically imported all of our snow into our luge track from all over those areas,” said Bonner.
Bonner said it took about five days to get the luge constructed. Construction, he said, required staff members to pack, shape and freeze snow inside of the track.
“The biggest thing is the construction of the luge takes about five full days,” said Bonner. “It’s not like five eight hour days, it’s like five 14 hour days.”
The final activity to open at the complex was the ice rink, which started Tuesday, Jan. 20.
Even with a delayed opening staff have been busy at the complex. Prior to opening for the season they had to make sure that trails were marked and equipment like skates were ready.
“We are a non-profit organization so we are a small staff, the people that we do have, have a lot of different specialities. We have over 200 acres, and we have to make sure that those acres are ready for people to all of a sudden show up,” said Bonner.
In addition to preparing for the winter the new dual mega zip line is now being tested, and is expected to open to the public sometime in either March or April. Once the zip line opens, the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex will have something to offer customers once the temperatures begin to rise again.
The complex has also become more handicap accessible. It received a track chair, which is best described as a motorized wheel chair with army tank treads.
These treads let the user traverse a variety of terrains. This now opens up the ability for people with disabilities to enjoy the ski trails and other types of terrain that was previously inaccessible to them at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.
There are a number of events happening this year at the sports complex. Some of the more notable ones are The State Games of Michigan Winter Try-athlon on Feb. 2 and the 2020 Parkas and Plates on Feb. 15.
For a full list of events visit: https://www.facebook.com/lugemuskegon/.