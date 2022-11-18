The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex at Muskegon State Park will offer visitors the opportunity to try three Winter Olympic sports - luge, speed skating and cross-country skiing - in a family-friendly competition Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.
The event, known as the Michigan Winter Try-athlon, is open to all, including serious competitors. However, it is geared towards those who have never done at least one of the offered sports, and therefore there will be no hardcore competition - just encouragement to have fun trying something new.
As part of the event, continuous 20-minute clinics will take place at each of the three venues in the park to introduce the basics of each sport. The luge session is mandatory for safety reasons, but the other two clinics are optional.
Luge activities begin at 11:30 a.m., and each luger will move on to the speed skating leg of the event when they are done. The skating events will begin at noon and last until the 3 p.m. start time for cross-country skiing. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age division for both men and women at 4 p.m.
Most equipment will be provided, but participants may bring their own skates if they wish. Skis are available to rent.
Cost to compete in the event is $30 for ages 12 and under and $35 for everyone else if registered in advance, or $5 more per person if registered on the day of the event. There is a family rate of $70 per household for groups of more than two.
For more information or to register, contact MadMarkJ@aol.com or call 231-828-4627.