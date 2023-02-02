The Muskegon YMCA, along with YMCAs in Saginaw, Bay City, Cadillac, Flint, and Owosso, are partnering to improve access to programs aimed at improving blood pressure in individuals showing high risk for heart attack and stroke.
According to the CDC, nearly 116 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure. Of those, less than a quarter have it under control. Since 2014, Michigan YMCAs have offered cardiovascular programs with the goal of decreasing the risk of heart disease and stroke, which are two of the leading causes of death in the U.S.
The YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program (BPSM) is for individuals diagnosed with high blood pressure or who are taking blood pressure medication. Participants can opt in to a 10-minute one-on-one coaching experience to focus on tracking blood pressure with a trained Healthy Heart Ambassador. These sessions meet every other week for 16 weeks. Participants can also attend monthly nutrition seminars to learn about how to eat a low sodium diet, learn tips on shopping, prepping and cooking food, and even how vitamins and minerals can impact heart health.
“This program is an undiscovered gem as far as I’m concerned,” claims one BPSM Program participant. “I’m so glad I participated…everyone was so kind, encouraging and positive. This program was instrumental in giving me the tools to track and share my progress with my provider.”
For individuals looking for a more structured program, they can enroll in the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Program (HASP). This small group, discussion-based program meets every other week for 60 minutes and covers topics that aid in reducing sodium in the diet, increasing physical activity, and ways to manage stress. Program participants will discuss guidelines and learn tips from each other on how to be successful with their goals.
“The HASP program was created for individuals that needed a bit more support to make lifestyle changes related to improving heart health. Participants have reported making changes to lower their sodium intake and their blood pressure numbers are much better because of those small changes,” says Kelli DeLong, Program Director at the Muskegon YMCA.
Being experts in evidence-based healthcare and implementation, the Muskegon Y is enthusiastic about delivering cardiovascular programs to anyone in need. Partnerships with Medicaid managed care organizations are the next step in improving access to those in need of this program and achieve the goal of reducing the number of heart attacks and strokes throughout Michigan.
Sessions for BPSM and HASP are held virtually and start every month. For more information or to enroll, visit muskegonymca.org/bpsm.