Participants in the Muskegon YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program (YDPP) have lost a collective total of 10,121 lbs as of Aug. 3. That’s equivalent to an average-sized RV, or two shipping containers. This weight loss aligns with the program’s goal of losing 5-7% body weight, which has been proven to be an effective way to prevent type 2 diabetes.
“This amazing milestone is proof that small changes add up,” says Ashley Brage, Program Director at the Muskegon Y. “To every single participant, coach, and champion of this program, thank you. Together, we have been able to make an impact across the state of Michigan and will continue to do so with all of your support.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 96 million adults have prediabetes which, without action, can develop into type 2 diabetes within five years. The Muskegon YMCA has offered the YDPP for over seven years in order to proactively prevent people with prediabetes from developing type 2 diabetes. The program helps participants achieve moderate weight loss through healthier eating and increased physical activity, which has been shown to reduce the number of new cases of diabetes by 58 percent overall and by 71 percent in adults over 60.
“None of this would have been possible without the support of our partners,” says Kelli DeLong, Associate Executive Director at the Muskegon YMCA. “From funding to provider engagement, hosting classes, and providing incentives, this program has truly been a collective effort. We’re thrilled to have this level of support across so many sectors— the collaboration both locally and statewide has been phenomenal.”
The Diabetes Prevention Program is made possible across the state of Michigan by generous partners including Trinity Health, Celebration Community Church, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Muskegon Community Health Project, State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs, and partner YMCAs.
The Muskegon Y launches new YDPP groups monthly. Being experts in evidence-based healthcare and implementation, the Muskegon Y is enthusiastic about delivering the program for anyone who qualifies. The Muskegon Y invites readers to learn how they can get involved and help spread the word. This could entail implementing the program for their employees, checking out the program themselves or recommending it to a loved one who may be at risk, becoming a program coach, or donating resources. Visit muskegonymca.org/diabetes-prevention for more information.