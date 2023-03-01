The Muskegon YMCA announced last Friday that Gabrielle (Gabe) Gerlach has been appointed new CEO of the organization. An experienced and passionate leader, Gabe will succeed Bruce Spoelman and assume responsibilities March 6. Bruce Spoelman is retiring from the YMCA after 24 years in the organization, including 19 in Muskegon.
As the Chief Operating Officer for the Muskegon Y, Gabe drove the founding of the Y Learning Center, an affordable and accessible child care center in Muskegon, ensured successful operations at Camp Pendalouan, and provided her expertise while overseeing the Y’s community programs.
“Gabe is a highly experienced, successful, and well-regarded leader within our organization and community,” states Kristen Wade, Chief Volunteer Officer on the Muskegon Y Board. “She is a lifelong learner who is devoted to fulfilling our purpose of strengthening community for all, making her an ideal fit to lead the future of the Muskegon Y.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the board, staff, and community partners to build momentum and advance the mission of the Muskegon Y,” says Gerlach. “We improve the lives of people every day, building a more inclusive, resilient community where everyone can thrive. I am honored to work hard at work worth doing with the Muskegon Y.”
As a program-focused Y, the Muskegon Y partners with other businesses and organizations to provide resources where they are needed most, at over 25 locations throughout the Muskegon area. Through programs and activities that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the Y has been fulfilling their mission statement to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirits, minds, and bodies for all.