The Muskegon YMCA has been awarded $146,000 from the Michigan Department of Education to provide summer learning opportunities for children in summer programs. Local YMCAs throughout Michigan have joined together to deliver a coordinated program to support children, families, and schools while they recover from the pandemic and prepare for a successful return to the school year.
“The Muskegon Y is excited to continue this great work, providing enriching experiences to the children and families in our community,” says Gabrielle Gerlach, CEO of the Muskegon YMCA. “We empower youth to see their personal strengths while building on their skills needed to be future leaders.”
“The Y is prepared to work with schools to overcome the challenges facing students, families and communities,” says Fran Talsma, Executive Director for the Michigan Alliance of YMCAs “To effectively combat COVID learning loss, in- and out-of-school learning needs to be connected and seamless. We have the capacity and expertise to support schools and help achieve positive outcomes for students. The Y is ready to meet the academic, social-emotional, physical, and nutritional needs of children and is committed to strong collaborations to improve the academic success and overall well-being of children.”
As always, the Y's summer programs will focus on fun, keeping kids safe, active, fed, and engaged with other children and adults. The support from the Michigan Department of Education allows Y's to offer traditional camp programs that are enhanced to address the unique academic needs created by the pandemic.
The Muskegon YMCA is still accepting registrations for Camp Pendalouan in Montague. To sign up visit pendalouan.org. They are also still hiring for some positions. Information on joining the staff team can be found at muskegonymca.org/employment.