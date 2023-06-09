June is National Cancer Survivor Month. There are currently 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States. Despite the challenges of short-term and long-term effects of treatment, cancer survivors are resilient. The Muskegon YMCA celebrates survivors during National Cancer Survivor Month, and encourages individuals touched by cancer to learn more about how they can be supported in their recovery through the Livestrong with the YMCA program.
The program supports those who are living with, through, or beyond cancer in reclaiming their lives by focusing on their health, not the disease. Livestrong classes offer survivors a safe, supportive environment where they can get active and build community with others. Classes are offered throughout Muskegon County at the Y’s partner locations, including Muskegon Family Care, Tanglewood Park, and the Viking Athletic Center.
Livestrong with the YMCA coaches are exercise experts who understand survivors' unique physical needs and concerns and help address them safely. “We’re here to help you reach your greatest heights,” says Coach Courtney. “We just love being able to cultivate that environment so that you can believe in yourself and have that confidence boost.”
Livestrong is available to all cancer survivors throughout Muskegon County at no cost thanks to the generosity of donors and partner facilities. In order to learn more about the program, get registered, or find ways to support, please contact Kelli DeLong, Associate Executive Director at the Muskegon YMCA, via email at kdelong@muskegonymca.org or phone at (855) 278-6836 or visit muskegonymca.org/livestrong.