The Muskegon YMCA has received a $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Muskegon County to support Livestrong with the YMCA, an exercise program for cancer survivors. The award comes from the White Lake Community Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. This award, along with the generosity of the Muskegon Y’s facility partner, the Viking Athletic Center, supports the Y in expanding access to the program for survivors in the White Lake area.
“We’re elated to bring more Y programming to the White Lake Area, particularly the Livestrong with the YMCA program,” says Kelli DeLong, Associate Executive Director of the Muskegon YMCA. “This funding will help area cancer survivors and those going through cancer treatment come together to rebuild muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve energy levels and self-esteem.”
DeLong said the funds would be used to continue providing the Livestrong program at no-cost to cancer survivors. The program supports survivors in reclaiming their lives by focusing on their health, not the disease. Livestrong classes offer survivors a safe, supportive environment where survivors can participate in exercise and build community with others.
“The White Lake Community Fund is happy for an expanded presence of the YMCA in our community, and hope local residents are able to take advantage of this wellness resource for cancer survivors,” says Janelle Mair, Vice President of Community Investment at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.
Livestrong with the YMCA is available to anyone in Muskegon County who is living with, through, or beyond cancer. A new group is slated to start this fall at the Viking Athletic Center at 541 E. Slocum Street Whitehall, MI. To learn more about the program, get registered, or find ways to support, please contact the Muskegon YMCA via email at ydpp@muskegonymca.org or phone at (855) 278-6836, or visit muskegonymca.org/livestrong.