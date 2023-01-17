On Feb. 4, the Muskegon YMCA will host its annual Black Tie for the Y event, a gala and auction to raise funds for the Livestrong with the YMCA program, which supports cancer survivors in reclaiming their strength.
Black Tie for the Y includes silent and live auctions, wine raffle, 50/50, and a full course dinner with appetizers, drinks, dinner, and dessert. After the main event, guests can stay for music and dancing as well as a late night snack.
All proceeds from Black Tie for the Y benefit the Livestrong with the YMCA program, which helps cancer survivors in regaining their strength by focusing on their health, not the disease. The Muskegon Y holds several Livestrong groups each year, giving those affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person. Participants are able to join Livestrong with the YMCA at no-cost thanks to the generosity of donors.
Black Tie for the Y starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotels Muskegon Convention Center. The Muskegon Y encourages you to grab a friend, get dressed up (black tie optional), and reserve your spot today at https://muskegonymca.cbo.io/.