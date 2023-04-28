The stage adaptation of Peter Ferry’s award winning novel Old Heart plays May 20 and 21 at the Overbrook Theater. Directed by Kirk Wahamaki and Lesley Witt, this bittersweet World War II love story stars Ed Gaines, Jakari Carson, Melanie Lamrock, Diane van Wesep, Adam Bell, Shelley Irwin and Foley Schuler. Other Muskegon area actors featured are Brandon Davis, Jeffrey Holmes, Erin Sharpe, Cequoia Davis and Alex Bernhardt.
Old Heart tells the story of African American GI Tom Johnson, who joins forces with 24-year-old Sarah van Praag and the Dutch resistance to smuggle food and supplies from the liberated south across Nazi lines to starving cities in the northern Netherlands. Their brief love affair collapses at the war’s end, and sixty years later Johnson, about to be sent off to assisted living by his family, disappears on a flight to Amsterdam. While his children desperately try to locate him, Johnson is determined to track down the love of his life.
The play, which premiered in Detroit last year, is set to travel to Florida, Wisconsin and the Netherlands. Produced at Muskegon Community College, the show features veteran Michigan actors along with up and coming Lakeshore performers who have won acclaim on campus stages. Detroit Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia says
Ferry, who divides his time between South Haven, Michigan and Indianapolis, will be at both shows to autograph is novel based on extensive research in the Netherlands where he has taught and lived. Rapoport, who discovered the novel at South Haven’s Black River Books where it had sold over 300 copies is the producer of three award winning made in Michigan (and Wisconsin) films, Waterwalk, Pilot Error and Coming Up For Air.