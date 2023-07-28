MONTAGUE – After facing a lot of backlash from a presentation by the Muskegon Conservation District on the Mute Swan Control Program, the Montague City Council decided at its July 17 meeting to move Resolution #2023-03 on renewing the program to next month’s meeting, set for Monday, Aug. 21.
Muskegon Conservation District Program Manager Alex Wubben-Zudweg presented to the public and council with explanations and examples on why Montague should renew the mute swan control program this year, mainly citing how bad the species is for aquatic life, due to their fast and excessive breeding in White Lake.
The program was originally created and designed by the conservation district with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in an effort to maintain the rapidly increasing mute swan population. It was introduced to the White Lake area when community members started noticing how much the ecosystem and the lake had been affected at that point.
Wubben-Zudweg made it clear at the beginning of the presentation that the Muskegon Conservation District’s goal is to “conserve and protect the natural resources for overall public good and long-term stewardship.” She described the conservation district’s role in the program as a “liaison between the USDA and the public.”
Wubben-Zudweg’s presentation quickly faced backlash from Montague City Council member Susan Newhof. Newhof stated there was not enough evidence and data to prove that the program is as effective as the Muskegon Conservation District says it is, and hopes the program will not be renewed for this reason.
“I am so tired of hearing this bird referred to as an invasive, aggressive alien species,” Newhof said. “When did we start penalizing wildlife?”
Multiple attempts to reach Newhof for further comment were unsuccessful.
The Muskegon Conservation District’s response was that its main priority is wildlife, but that sometimes comes with sacrifices at the expense of other species.
“We at the conservation district are big supporters of native species,” said Wubben-Zudweg. “We love wildlife and we love birds. We hate to endorse killing something, but when that thing is making the quality of our beautiful waterways worse, it’s worth it to the Conservation District.”