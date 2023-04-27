The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday in May. This day observance, designated by the United States Congress, asks people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
On Thursday, May 4, a variety of events will take place. There will be a National Day of Prayer breakfast from 6:45 to 8:30 a.m. at the Maranatha Conference Center in Muskegon (for tickets call 231-750-6400). Other events include a noon meeting at Whitehall City Hall (405 E. Colby St.) organized by County Commissioner Kim Cyr with contributions from community members. An evening prayer rally will take place at 7 p.m. at Kingdom Life Church (1215 E. Apple Ave. in Muskegon). A Student Call to Prayer will take place at Living Word Muskegon (1551 Wood St.) Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to all National Day of Prayer events.
Throughout history, Americans have lifted up fervent prayers to God on behalf of our nation. From the first gatherings of our Founding Fathers through every year’s Presidential Proclamation of the National Day of Prayer, our nation rallies around common needs and themes to draw into prayer.
This year, the National Day of Prayer 2023 theme is, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” coming from the promise in scripture found in James 5:16b NKJV that says, “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” This is a promise that our nation has witnessed over the decades of prayer since the National Day of Prayer became public law in 1952. Our nation has seen the hand and heart of God move, and therefore Americans come earnestly and expectantly to pray for the nation, gathering in love and unity throughout communities on May 4, 2023, to pray in faith and celebrate the prayers that are prayed throughout the year.
These fervent intercessions will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday May 4th. More information may be found at http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org.