Muskegon Community College’s 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast, will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon. In addition to a keynote address, the event will feature a panel discussion on STEAM and diversifying STEAM fields. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Sampson Davis, Emergency Physician, TV Personality, and Humanitarian.
Dr. Sampson Davis was raised as the fifth of six children in Newark, one of New Jersey’s poorest cities. As a child Dr. Davis grew up in cramped living quarters, surrounded by fragmented families, crime, and drugs. Still, he was a good student, able to strike the fragile balance between being smart yet socially acceptable on the streets. It was this combination of skills, Dr. Davis says, that was most critical to his survival. While attending University High School in Newark, Dr. Davis met Dr. Rameck Hunt and Dr. George Jenkins, two fellow students who together made a promise to become doctors. Dr. Davis and his two childhood friends each successfully fulfilled their pact and today Dr. Davis is a board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician.
Dr. Davis has appeared on numerous talk and radio shows including Oprah, The Today Show, Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper 360, The View, Tavis Smiley and NPR as well as print publications including but not limited to Readers Digest, O Magazine, People, Washington Post, NY Times, USA Today, Parade and Black Enterprise.
Ms. Winfrey also delivered the highest honor naming Dr. Davis, “The Premiere Role Models of the World”. In 2021, Dr. Davis received Seton Hall University’s highest honor being named with their Most Distinguished Alumnus award, “Many Are One”. Dr. Davis was additionally honored in 2000 with the Essence Lifetime Achievement Award and named one of their forty most inspirational African Americans in the country. He is the youngest physician to receive the National Medical Association’s highest honor, The Scroll of Merit, and was previously honored on the 2009 BET Awards.
Dr. Davis is also author of “Living & Dying in Brick City–An E.R. Doctor Returns Home” which discusses Dr. Davis’ riveting experiences as an ER physician. The book will also offer preventative guidance as a means of supporting healthier communities.
The STEAM panel will feature local leaders in diversifying the pipeline of youth entering the STEAM field.
The annual event celebrates the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and seeks to build understanding and unity in the community. Individual tickets are for sale online at www.muskegoncc.edu/unity. The purchase of a reserved table for 8 can be made by contacting dan.rinsema-sybenga@muskegoncc.edu.