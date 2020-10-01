FRUITLAND TWP. – The township will be offering two guided nature walks this fall each lead by Shawna Meyer, owner of Nature Resource Insight.
The first of the two walks will be on Monday, Oct. 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. This walk is open to the general public.
The second walk is on Saturday, Oct. 10 and begins at 11 a.m. This particular walk is for children ages five to 12.
The walks will depart from the township hall, 4545 Nestrom Rd.
According to Meyer’s website, “Shawna Meyer has worked in natural resources and communications for over twenty-five years.
"She has served in multi-disciplinary ecological research, natural resource management, and leadership capacities to a variety of nonprofits, universities, and agencies on regional and statewide issues. These include award winning partnerships and public action campaigns.”
For more information about her and what she does visit: http://www.naturalresourceinsight.com