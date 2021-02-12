In 1995, Pastor Doug Ogden left Columbus, Ohio when he was called to Whitehall to fulfill an opening with Lebanon Lutheran Church. Lebanon Lutheran has been a part of the White Lake community for over 144 years.
Deep with Swedish-Lutheran heritage and traditions, Pastor Doug had found a perfect match. “Worship and music, up-to-date theology, community involvement, and global issues were very important to me and they were very important to the church.” He said.
For the next 26 years, Pastor Doug shared his values and enthusiasm for community involvement with Whitehall and Montague. “When you live in an area this long, your ministry, your relationships, your connections are much wider than the congregation.” Pastor Doug said.
One day, Pastor Doug and a friend of his decided that they wanted to find something interesting to do in the winter. They found a program at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex for luge. “We just wandered down one day, and that was 22 years ago.” Pastor Doug laughed.
Luging became something that could increase his community involvement through the form of coaching. Around 2009, Pastor Doug became a coach for the Muskegon Youth Luge Team.
Involvement with the schools is important to Pastor Doug. He is currently the President of the Whitehall School Board and spent time substitute teaching at both Whitehall and Montague. Before becoming president of the school board, Pastor Doug served as vice president. He has been a part of the school board since 2013.
“There was a vacancy, and no one was running. I really wanted to find a way to support teachers,” he said. As well as caring about the teachers, Pastor Doug cares about the students. Both of his children attended Whitehall High School, and Pastor Doug loved both Whitehall and Montague’s school systems.
As a substitute teacher, he was highly valuable due to his knowledge in German and Spanish and was asked to help frequently for both districts. “I really enjoy being in the schools, and I certainly enjoy getting to know the students,” Pastor Doug said.
Starting in 1999, the church began hosting students from the Lutheran Seminary in Bratislava, Slovakia in the summer. “We keep in touch with all of them.” Pastor Doug said. The global involvement in the church spans to young church members as well, where they have opportunities to learn around the world.
Pastor Doug enjoys the music and outdoor activities that White Lake has to offer. He said that San Marcos is one of his favorite places to eat. “I spent a fair amount of time in Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.” He said.