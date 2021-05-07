Erin Denhof has been teaching art at Montague since 2003.
Originally, she wanted to go to Central Michigan University for the Speech Pathology Program. She had always been interested in education and wanted to become a speech therapist.
Native to west Grand Rapids, she first attended Grand Rapids Community College. She took an art class, and her professor encouraged her to get a degree in art education.
She then decided to earn a dual-degree from Grand Valley in art education and K-12 education.
When she was getting out of college, it was at a time where the need for teachers in schools was relatively low. She was concerned about finding a job.
“My mom told me to call every school along the lakeshore, so I called every school along the lakeshore.” Erin said.
There was an opening at Montague for an art teacher.
“I consider myself super lucky still to this day to get a job right away and then also in art. I was not expecting it to go that well,” she said.
When she first arrived at Montague, the art budget was relatively good, but over the years the money for supplies lowered and she needed to be creative to find ways to supply her classroom.
She began a fundraiser that would also give students pride in their work.
She started to create note cards with the student’s art and their names to sell to parents, which gives the students a feel to what showcasing their art in a gallery is like.
“Fundraising helped me get to know the kids and their families better.”
When the pandemic came along, some things at the school were swapped around, and Erin now teaches in a classroom, rather than art.
“This year has been very challenging, but I am enjoying being in third grade and getting to know a small group of kids. I never really had that opportunity. Getting to know a few of them has been really rewarding.”
Erin is proud of the Montague school district, so much so that her own children commute with her from Ludington to attend Montague.
It is also the perfect place for those with an interest in art.
“The White Lake area tends to embrace art and you don’t see that in every small town.”
Being an elementary school teacher is a very important job because some students look to their teachers for guidance in a similar way that they would look to parents. Teachers are there through some of the most challenging moments in childhood.
Erin, who for many years taught students from kindergarten to fifth grade, saw many students grow in their art and in general.
“Our school is so good at helping kids.” She said.
For now, the classroom, her children, and her new puppy are at the front of her world, but as they get older Erin has interest in coaching cheerleading. She also said that she hopes to in some way work with animals or help in a hospital after she retires from teaching in the future.