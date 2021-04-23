The Playhouse at White Lake, which opened in 1916, has been adding culture into the White Lake community for over a century, bringing in acts from all over the world, and bringing together the community as they share the experiences of the arts.
The Playhouse is updated, open year-round and even offers opportunities to area youth. It also offers entertainment to the tourists that come by in the summertime.
Beth Beaman is the managing director for the Playhouse. She works hard and continuously, overseeing multiple tasks at once, because she is passionate about the arts, her job and her community. As the managing director, Beth is responsible for writing grants, choosing productions and plays, selling tickets, filming productions, auditions and much more.
Beth, originally from Beaverton, Mich., attended Ferris State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in technical communication. That’s where she met her husband, and they moved to Whitehall.
She worked as a medical writer for a pharmaceutical company for three years, which has helped her in writing grants for the Playhouse. “Being able to communicate well has been a big factor in my success here,” said Beth.
About 20 years ago, Beth began to get involved with theatre after watching her husband in the Muskegon Civic Theatre. She became involved with theatre education by working as an administer of education at Muskegon Civic Theatre.
With all the hard work Beth puts into the Playhouse, she said that time is the biggest challenge with her job. She finds the job rewarding as it is taking charge of a place where “people come to gather.”
“What we do here is important as a community gathering place and as a place where people come to experience new things,” Beth said.
Beth also said she feels that there is a reward in working for a place that is welcoming to all people, and where people can share their talents.
Beth spends a great amount of time at the Playhouse. “Last week I worked about 75 hours,” she said.
When asked about her life outside of work, she said that she enjoys spending time with family, but she also likes to surround herself with theatre, music and art.
“We bring the outside world in,” Beth explained. The Playhouse at White hosts many different acts, and many of them come from other countries or different locations within the U.S. That is something unique about this venue that adds charm to the community.
“The fact that we have a theatre of this size and caliber in a town this small is very unusual,” Beth said. “(That) is the (reason) that we can bring in artists from all over the world. And we do.”