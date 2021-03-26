Tanya Cabala graduated from Grand Valley State University, where she then worked as a substitute teacher at North Muskegon, Montague, and Whitehall. After she had children, she chose to stay home to take care of them. She noticed the amount of waste that came with raising a family, and everyday life in general.
“I thought: ‘I’m a college educated woman, and I don’t know where [the trash] goes.’” Said Tanya. She began to ask around the community about recycling opportunities. Over time, Tanya developed an interest in environmental issues.
She also started to visit the White Lake Community library with recycling inquiries, where the librarian put her into contact with another member of the community who had asked about recycling as well. The two decided to use their interest in helping the environment in the community.
Tanya educated herself on the subject overtime and found the problems that our area faces. “It makes you look at your community in a different way,” she said. In our area, according to Tanya, there are many sites that add to the pollution that were for a long time ignored. “It was very sad to realize this.” Tanya said.
Before her interest in the environment took form as a career, Tanya described herself as shy. Through working with people, local media, and using her passions to educate the community on the problems, she taught herself to be more outgoing.
Through her efforts, Tanya helped the efforts to clean up White Lake