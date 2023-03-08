The Friends of the Montague Library partnered with NBC Middle School eighth-grade English teacher Kelli Ritter in February to give her class the fascinating chance to actually speak with the author of a book they studied.
Ritter’s class read and studied Colby Cedar Smith’s 2021 debut novel Call Me Athena: Girl From Detroit, culminating in Smith meeting with the class via Zoom to discuss the book with them.
Smith, who often meets with classes and has quite the educational background herself (she holds a master’s degree in arts in education from Harvard) found the NBC students to be very engaging and remarkably perceptive of the themes explored in her book.
“I thought the way they read it exhibited a deep understanding, because they spent so much time as a class and delved into the discussions with each other,” Smith said. “I’m super honored Kelli took so much time to read and study the book. Because they’d spent so much time on it, I felt like the questions they asked were multilayered and really about the history of the book and the family connections and the different generations.”
The book is a young adult novel, but has several standout qualities that set it apart from others in the genre. Most easily identifiable is that the book is written in verse, providing a far different reading experience than most books. Also, it’s told from three different generations. The main character is the daughter of a French immigrant mother and Greek immigrant father in 1930s Detroit, but her parents’ perspectives are also explored in the novel. When generational conflict arises between the three characters, readers have an idea of what led each one to their decisions.
The story is historical fiction, but it’s also based on Smith’s real grandmother, Mary Skandelaris, who was “the elevator girl” at Ford Motor Company during that era, and her parents, Smith said.
“It really was very much based on the stories my grandmother told me when I was a kid,” Smith said. “They were stories I heard over and over again. My grandmother got Alzheimer’s late in her life and struggled for many years and lost most of her memories. This is really a way to capture her memories and share them with my kids and her other great-grandchildren. She loved Detroit and was a really courageous and feisty lady for the 1930s. I really felt like her story would be relevant today.
“The crux of the book is intergenerational understanding and the healing that can take place between parents and children. Sometimes stories take several generations to tell. By writing this story, I feel like I added my own voice as well.”
MaryAnn Correll of the Friends said the concept sprang from summer book talks they held last summer with various local authors. The original hope was that it would be just one of several such partnerships with classrooms, but Smith’s book was the only one that worked out.
If only one could work out, though, Correll and Ritter were pleased it was their event with Smith. In addition to meeting with Smith, Ritter’s class did a project where each student chose a historical concept that came from the book — Great Depression-era ‘Hoovervilles’, Henry Ford and aviation being a few examples — and presented research on that concept to the class.
“Meeting the author was amazing to the kids,” Ritter said. “I wish they could meet another author every year, but as a school we don’t have the budget to do that. It was a blessing to get that from the Friends of the Montague Library.
“They were fascinated by her family’s experiences. They wanted to know more, and she’s thinking of using some of their ideas for her next book. Some of the students had interesting and strong emotions involving the book.”
One thing Ritter was struck by didn’t have anything directly to do with the projects or meeting with Smith at all. She couldn’t help but notice that students took much better physical care of their copies of the book than she usually sees with books they receive.
“The kids recognized what a gift this was to them,” Ritter said. “I’ve never seen them be so careful with a book. The books still look brand new because the Friends of the Montague Library invested in them, invested in their learning. The attention to the author’s talk was something I as a teacher will never forget.”
While Correll said she didn’t know if the Friends would attempt something like this again due to how much time it took to put together, it was clear from the way Ritter and Smith spoke about the experience that it was one that enriched them and Ritter’s class as well.
“It’s such a magical experience when librarians, community members, teachers, teaching artists and writers can come in and give the kids a really authentic and emotional experience,” Smith said. “It’s cool when we can come together to create this original, engaging programming for the kids.”