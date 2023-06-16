MONTAGUE – During Monday's Montague school board meeting, a group of students from eighth-grade English teacher Kelli Ritter's class presented their new showcase on Nellie B. Chisholm, the namesake of NBC Middle School.
“Our principal, Jim Perreault, proposed the idea of creating a new display in order to inform our student body and the community about Nellie B. Chisholm,” Ritter said. “We had a display, but it was mostly just artifacts from her time period and a picture of her. It lacked information. People in the community and our students didn’t know anything about her.
“My small class of students at the end of the day decided that would be the perfect way of creating a project. We talked to the kids about it and looked at the display that already existed, and we decided that she deserved better than what we had, as far as informing our students not just to see things that she may have worn, but true information about why she would have been honored to have our school named after her.”
The project strived to not only inform and benefit both the student body and community, but also to serve as an educational tool for the students who designed the showcase including presenting the new showcase to faculty members and attendees at Monday's meeting.
“All of the students in that class worked on it as a way of improving their writing and researching skills,” Ritter said.
The showcase is located across from the concession stand in NBC Middle School. Community members are welcome and encouraged to visit, but are required to call the office to make an appointment to view the display.
“She was an amazing woman and I don’t think our community knows what a gift they had with her,” said Ritter.