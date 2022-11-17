Earlier this week, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read Lakeshore had their highly anticipated author event with Madeline Miller, as her 2018 novel “Circe” was chosen as the Big Read of 2022. Hosted at Hope College Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Miller, author of her other best-selling book “Song of Achilles”, talked about her specific genre and writing style consisting of retelling Greek myths through her discussion “The Goddess, the Witch and the Monster”. While this event took place in Holland at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, it was also accessible to other branches of Muskegon county’s libraries via livestream video.
While “Circe” discussions are coming to a close after Madeline Miller’s presentation, NEA Big Read Lakeshore events are still occurring throughout the month of November, and all events end after Nov. 30. There are still events to attend after this week in the White Lake area, including Superhero Family Night at the Muskegon Township branch library Nov. 23. These events are planned to gain different perspectives, experiences and angles through reading certain books.
The NEA Big Read Lakeshore strives to “bring our community together around one book and use this shared experience of reading, discussing and exploring the themes of the book as a springboard to learn from and listen to each other,” its website says. By using film, food, lectures and discussions, these organized events bring people of various ages and groups together to explore the copious topics that literature brings to light.
The NEA Big Read Lakeshore was created for readers of all ages along the Lakeshore, book clubs, Preschool through high school students, college students, teachers, professors, librarians, library patrons, senior citizens, workplaces and families. Each individual NEA Lakeshore event caters to specific groups of people regarding age or subject matter. Each year, the NEA Big Read Lakeshore chooses a best-selling book, however, perfectly pairing for all audiences, and even children’s books are selected for kids. While the 2023 NEA Lakeshore book has not yet been selected, their website posts announcements on their website calendar.
To view the rest of the NEA Big Read Lakeshore calendar for current and future events, visit www.bigreadlakeshore.com.