WHITEHALL — The Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church hosted its annual blueberry festival last Saturday, serving nearly 1,000 pancake breakfasts.
Guests could enjoy blueberry pancakes or plain, with breakfast meats and beverages also part of the celebration.
The festival, in part, raises funds to the church's food pantry, which festival coordinator Bobbie Jo Misch said has grown this year. She said the pantry is on a pace to help about 75 families in 2023, double the numbers from 2022.
Misch said the festival's turnout was down somewhat from last year, which she attributed to the beautiful weather and other events occurring in the White Lake area.
Those who came enjoyed the craft booths, inflatable play areas for the kids, a petting zoo and a foam penny scramble at the end of the breakfast.
Misch said the donation of a larger tent enabled organizers to set up two breakfast lines instead of just one, which helped the event run more smoothly than in the past.
"The support from the community just amazes me," Misch said. "Everybody is so positive and appreciative. They enjoyed themselves."