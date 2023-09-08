MONTAGUE — A Montague resident drew recent attention when passersby saw 47 goats grazing in her yard. Binnie Rule had the idea to hire a farmer to bring goats to her home and help with lawn care Aug 23-25.
“I heard about it several years ago, probably through an article online,” Rule said. “Two years ago, I tried to find somebody and the only farmer I had found said he wouldn’t bring the goats that far from his farm. So I gave up on the idea. Then in the spring, some friends and family brought it up again. My sister and I looked into a couple other places, and we found a guy who agreed to do it.”
The purpose of the goats is to help with lawn maintenance, especially for homeowners who have property with steep inclines.
“They clear brush, but they leave the skeletons,” said Rule. “They clear areas to make it easier for pastures to plant. In my case, I have an overgrown lawn and it’s just too steep for me. I used to help my dad clear it every year, but he’s gone and I’m old, so I decided to see if the goats could clear it. It was so overgrown, it would’ve been almost impossible to do on my own. Another reason is to clear forested areas of undergrowth that makes wildfires spread.”
The electric fence was turned off during the day, making it safe for other community members and children to visit the goats. Rule said the only negative was the smell, which she joked was probably better for neighbors rather than hearing her chainsaw or weed-whacker for a week.
“I made sure all of the neighbors knew about it, in case anybody got offended,” Rule said. “I actually invited everybody to come over and hang out to find out what was going on and to learn more about it. I never worried about an unsafe situation. He made sure the fence wasn’t electrified during the day, that way I didn’t have to worry about neighbors, if they came to look, or little kids if they touched it. It was perfectly safe and I felt completely at ease with the whole thing.”
Phillip Swartz, the farmer who provided the goats, is based out of Portage Lake near Kalamazoo. Rule paid $1,000 total for the treatment, which she calls a steal. It included treatment of three-quarters of an acre, installation of the electric fence powered by solar energy, and a four hour trip for Swartz with 47 goats and a couple of herding dogs. More information can be found at goatsforhire.farm.
“This is no small process,” said Rule. “He has to look at the land before he brings them to make sure that it’s something that the goats can clear and something they will eat. Twenty-nine of the goats were babies, so they brought their mothers with them. It was fantastic. I spent all my time looking at them, talking to them and just getting to know them personally. I enjoyed having them. He brings a herding dog and sets up a perimeter fence so they can’t get on my neighbors properties. I loved it and I would do it again.”