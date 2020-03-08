MONTAGUE – There were many ups and downs during the recording process of Kelly McDermott’s new album “Otherworld” which released on Friday, March 6.
To celebrate the release of her new album, McDermott and the musicians she plays with, will be performing at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., on March 14 at 7 p.m. They are coming to perform as part of the bar/ bookstore’s Mini Celtic Fest.
The cost of admission to the concert is $15.
She said the last time she was in Montague, she performed as a musician for her husband Rob Crozier’s band at the West Michigan Wine and Jazz Festival.
McDermott, who records under the name Nessa, describes her music as a fusion of Folk, Celtic, and World Music. It is a band that has shifted in size and scale over the years.
At times she said her band has been just herself recording music, but in its current iteration it is seven people strong.
“The best way to explain it. It is world music, Celtic inspired, but it is fusion. So my players are classical, jazz, and my hand drummer is world, my kit drummer is jazz and funk. So it has a little bit of everything,” said McDermott.
Listening to the album is a sonic experience, one that feels both new, but also old. It feels reminiscent of the albums to have come out of the jazz fusion era of the 1960s and 70s, with a sensibility that would also appear to draw inspiration from the English progressive rock band Renaissance, and the reggae influenced tunes of The Police.
Throughout, the process of recording the album McDermott experienced a number of highs, but also a real low point in her life.
“I started recording this (album) late May. In June I did a crowd funding campaign, and I raised over 10k in 30 days,” said McDermott.
“That is when I started recording. Then in the summer I took in some homeless boys, and they were a part of it. Then in October, toward the end of it, I was in a near fatal car crash.
“I actually finished the CD from bed. I was in bed from October to November.”
With the car accident, she said came PTSD, it is something she is still working through.
The overwhelming success of the crowd funding campaign threw her for a loop. McDermott said the Nessa tribe is made up of a little more than a hundred people. So to see thousands of people donate toward the cost to record the album was a real shocker.
The album infuses a number of McDermott’s passions. It is both a celebration of her Irish heritage, but also contains a strong feminist and environmental message throughout.
“So Nessa is something I wanted to name my daughter; Her name is Emma, so I named my band Nessa. Nessa is an Irish goddess,” said McDermott.
McDermott has been interested in Celtic and English folklore.
“As far back as I can remember, even as a little kid like — Guinevere, King David, and The Mists of Avalon. I just love all that, said McDermott.
“My family is Irish, and I’ve been to Ireland a few times. The music, the people, the land, the love of the land is amazing to me.”
The title of the album, “Otherworld,” comes from the Celtic druids belief in the afterlife. Many religious traditions think of the afterlife being somewhere above them. The druids, she said, think of the afterlife as something that is right in front of them, existing in nature.
The album is a mixture of original pieces written and arranged by McDermott, and older Celtic folk songs that were reinterpreted with the Nessa sound.
One song that shines on the album is the song “RBG Reel,” a song made in dedication of current Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who fights for gender equality. McDermott, who is a flute player, sounds like she is trying to channel fellow flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull.
Other songs on the album rework the lyrics of famous folk songs making them less misogynistic, and from a female perspective.
McDermott has a college degree in classical flute. She eventually moved to Philadelphia to pursue her passion for music.
“I have a degree in flute performance from Michigan State, and also I went out to Philadelphia. I have a couple masters, and post-masters degrees in flute performance. I lived out in Philly for over a decade after my degrees, and worked as a classical flutist,” said McDermott.
“I came back to Michigan, which is where I am from. I started right in on the classical circuit.”
Once she returned to Michigan she began to play with a classical guitarist.
“We started working as a band or ensemble. Then I broke away from that five-years-ago, and Nessa started out as kind of a concept.”
Her current line up includes both a GRAMMY winner, and an Emmy winner.
For more information visit: https://nessamusic.com/.