WHITEHALL TWP. – A new ACE Hardware store is coming to Whitehall courtesy of the owners of Rothbury Hardware & Farm Supply and Oceana Builders Supply Co.
The hardware store will be moving into the now vacant Save-a-Lot building, 3001 E. Colby St. Part-owner Emily Johnson said the store will be bigger than both Rothbury Hardware and Oceana Builders Supply in terms of square feet.
Rothbury Hardware had formerly been a True Value store, but made the switch to ACE in 2016. Johnson said that ACE stores have more recognizable brand names like Weber, Traeger, Ego and more.
The store plans to have painting supplies and will be carrying Benjamin Moore paint; and also plans on doing equipment rentals.
Johnson, who is also a co-owner of Tri-County Feeds, said the new hardware store plans to sell their products as well.
Setting itself apart from the other hardware stores, Johnson’s new store has plans to also sell home appliances like washer, dryers and refrigerators.
The store is tentatively planning for a May opening and is now accepting applications. To fill out an application Johnson said people can visit one of their other two stores.