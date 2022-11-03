On Halloween night in Montague and Whitehall, volunteers and staff of New Beginnings Church invited community members and their families for the first ever “Treat your Block” event. Helpers set up inflatables, games and treats for the community and trick-or-treaters at two separate locations in neighborhoods in both the Whitehall and Montague areas. Inflatables were rented and the games were created by the volunteers and staff themselves. At the Whitehall location, Legacy of Caring assisted living residents were passing out candy to visiting trick-or-treaters. From 6 to 9 p.m., children and parents played with basketball inflatables, ate popcorn and candy and gathered with other members of the community until the night of trick-or-treating ended.
Volunteers and staff of New Beginnings value their community and strive to be involved in their community. Halloween was an opportunity for New Beginnings to reach out and give back by participating with the locals, as opposed to the locals visiting them at their location in Whitehall. “If we value community at New Beginnings, we have to be part of our community,” said the lead pastor, Pastor Jeremy Errickson.
While the “Treat your Block” was a fun event for all who attended, New Beginnings still plans for more events to come. Workers for New Beginnings also look forward to the Christmas Collage Concert Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m., which will include holiday music, stories, poetry and instrumental melodies.
For more information and news from New Beginnings Church located at 1830 W. White Lake Dr., visit www.nbwhitehall.churchcenter.com.