Dr. Daniel Yakes jokes that though he’s lived in the area for 50 years, he is still a newcomer in an area where many have grown up here and are considered “local.”
Nevertheless, Yakes has a love for the history of the area, and now he has published his latest volumes of local history, "Cross River Rivals – An Illustrated History of the White Lake Area."
The two-volume set will be available for borrowing at the White Lake Community Library and autographed copies will be for sale at the Book Nook & Java Shop in Montague. Exploring the origins of the rivalries between Whitehall and Montague, Cross River Rivals focuses on the two towns and how they competed and yet found common ground in some ways.
The two volumes run over 600 pages and are full of maps and pictures that people really appreciate. They are also fully indexed and footnoted.
“Most local history projects are done in a hurry because it’s for a centennial or something, and they don’t have an index or footnotes,” Yakes observes.
“My books have an index and footnotes, because then people who have an interest in who owned a particular house or business or similar information can find it in the books.”
Yakes points to the double meaning of the title, Cross River Rivals. “The thesis is two-fold,” he explains.
“The two sides of White River have been competing for 100’s of years. Lumberjacks lived on one side in Ferrysburg, and on the other side were fishermen. Then they all moved to the head of the lake and formed Whitehall and Montague, and they feuded there over political issues, with Montague being mostly Democratic, and Whitehall Republican.”
Eventually, separate Townships were created, and he says, “We had one of everything in the two towns. Each town had its own newspaper, telephone service, fire department, police department., cemetery, fraternal organizations, railroad stations and school systems.”
The two towns also differed ethnically. Whitehall was mostly Swedish, Norwegian and Native American, and the Scandinavians settled in what was called “Swedentown.” On the other side, Montague was mostly German, Irish and Native American.
“If anyone went over to the other side, they might get beat up,” Yakes laughs.
Coalitions formed where people met. For example, there was the firehouse gang and the tavern gang. In Whitehall, there was longstanding controversy about whether the town would be “wet” or “dry” and it all just depended on who was elected to the Village Council.
“Lots of native and Swedish-born residents were teetotalers,” Yakes notes. “Whitehall went back and forth for many years in late 1800’s and early 1900’s, but Montague had no such limitations.”
He further adds that, just like in the Broadway musical, “Music Man,” people in Whitehall had problems with pool halls and the perceived “evils” they brought with them, while Montague didn’t care.
Eventually, all this controversy in Whitehall led to the tabernacle movement of religious fundamentalists who felt the country was going to the devil. They had a lengthy revival movement going on for weeks.
Ironically, both towns decided to hold the revival meetings in Montague, apparently because they felt it was in greater need of religious assistance.
Yakes’ book has chapters on all these areas of rivalry. However, as he recounts, the two towns ultimately intermated with one another.
Yakes recalls, “When we came to the area, we quickly learned not to be disparaging of people from the other town, because someone could be a second cousin.”
There are lots of local connections between various families these days.
The second meaning of the rivalry in the title to Yakes’ book is that while the two towns don’t always like one another, they stand together in some ways. Big cities like Muskegon and Grand Rapids are warned that they’d better not pick on the people of Whitehall and Montague because they’re like family.
Yakes himself is not native to the Whitehall-Montague area. He was born in Port Huron, Michigan, went to Port Huron Community College, and graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in History.
He went on to the University of Kansas and earned a second master’s degree in American Studies, ultimately receiving his PhD in American Studies in 1990. His special interest has always been Michigan history, and his doctoral dissertation was a comparative study of the lumbering cities of Whitehall and Muskegon.
Over the years, he has written many books on local history. In 2003 he wrote a centennial history of the White Lake Yacht Club, and for the 100th Anniversary of the United Methodist Church of Montague (now merged with the White Lake Methodist Church), he researched and reported on its history.
The Muskegon Country Club in Muskegon also hired him to write a book on its history for its 100th anniversary. Other books include one about the Mexican community in Muskegon County and a book on logging in the White Lake area.
Recently, he wrote the first volume of a medical history of the area through World War I, with his book partner Dr. Steven Demos, MD. They originally met when he wrote the book on the Muskegon Country Club, where they were both social members, and they collaborated, with Yakes doing the historical research and Demos handling the digital design and layout.
“As a retired MD, Demos doesn’t write books himself,” Yakes says. “He associates with others who write books.”
In fact, Demos and his son, who is a robotic surgeon, are currently working on a book.
The books are all larger pictorial works -- 8-1/2” by 11-inches – like coffee table books. The photos and maps in the historical books come from Yakes’ own collection
“I love maps,” he says. “They show where the roads were, where the railroad tracks were.” The maps depict the history of the area, and he has an extensive collection of local maps.
He also has been buying postcards. Norman Ullman, who was a local educator and at one time the mayor of Whitehall, had a huge collection of postcards, and when Ullman passed away, Yakes bought 200-300 of them from Ullman’s wife.
“Other local people collect these as well,” Yakes reports, “and many are available on eBay and from other sources. I use these in all my books.”
According to Yakes, when he finished writing Cross River Rivals he realized he hadn’t learned anything all that new about the history of the area, but he had rediscovered many things.
Looking back on the experience, he thinks no matter what a person’s topic of interest may be – politics, lake and river traffic, what life was like the early days -- they’ll probably find a chapter on it in Cross River Rivals.