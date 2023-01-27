MONTAGUE — A new community showroom called the Lakeshore Connection showroom, located inside Montague Foods, promises to give visitors and locals alike a rundown of events happening in the White Lake area.
That's the goal, at least, for Bradley Irey and Dianna Collins, local realtors who jointly came up with the idea for a local showroom this past August while on their boat in Ellenwood Marina when area visitors asked them that most innocent of questions, "So what's going on in the area?" They realized that even as locals, they weren't sure, and they didn't like that feeling.
"We're thinking, wow, it would be nice if we knew everything that was going on," Irey said. "I would like to see more people informed on what's going on. We like that we can be a big contributor to letting people know."
The showroom is designed to do just that. There is space for 80 flyers to be posted in display cases around the small showroom. On the back wall, a ticker scrolls with community information, and on the floor below, a slew of local businesses can place pamphlets advertising themselves or activities. There is a TV near the entrance that plays YouTube clips of things happening in the area interspersed with photos and other local information.
It will all, hopefully, grow. Collins has set up an email address, lakeshoreconnection@gmail.com, to submit items for the ticker, the display cases and the TV. She encourages submissions, especially PDF files, which make turning them around for display a faster process.
"We want to make sure that people know what's going on," Collins said. "It's going to be just as easy as saying, 'Go into Montague Foods'. We get so many visitors who love our charming, little town anyway, and they're coming in here. They're going to be able to walk in and easily see what's going on."
The showroom will not generally be manned, so it will very much be a community space, with people able to come and go as needed to display their upcoming events. Collins said the White Lake Chamber of Commerce will also be involved in the curation of the items posted.
"It's almost going to be like the library, I guess, of the town where people will be able to come in at all times and get the latest and greatest information," Collins said.
Collins and Irey were both very involved in school events in their younger days when Collins' kids were attending Montague and Irey's were at Whitehall. Collins said each missed being involved and looked at the new showroom as a way to scratch that itch.
Both Collins and Irey are licensed in Michigan as well as Florida, so the showroom is also an opportunity to promote their business and help summer visitors from the South as well as people looking for homes here to put down roots.
"If they're coming in here, maybe to get groceries, they could (see a display and see) there's a house on White Lake (and think), 'Wow, I'd love to look at that,' and we could help them find their dream," Irey said. "A lot of people love coming here to the area."
Both are looking forward to the new venture and to publicizing the many things that happen in the White Lake area.
"I'm sure that I'll be surprised some days when I walk in here and see what other people have (put in)," Collins said. But that's just the nature of it...We just want to promote all things local."