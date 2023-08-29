Phil Morse and Nicole McDonald, from New Era, are utilizing the services of CatchMark Technologies in Whitehall to create a local podcast called Nicole and Phil With Purpose. The impetus for its creation is Phil and Nicole have become familiar with tragic human stories including suicide, drug and alcohol addiction, gambling and financial ruin, violence and murder, mass shootings in schools and other public venues, and family dysfunction and disintegration. They believe contributing factors are numerous and complex, ranging from biological/neurological pathology, severe life stressors, negative and self-destructive thought patterns, and spiritual confusion and emptiness.
Even so, they suggest a key contributing factor that is often overlooked is a large segment of people are living without a sense of purpose. Therefore, Phil and Nicole are addressing these issues by providing a range of practical tools and resources for those who desire to reevaluate, revise and revitalize how they approach their life. These tools include:
A digital platform where attention is drawn to people’s life stories (Podcast)
A three-circle diagram that helps people identify and define a clearer sense of their unique life purpose (Sweet Spot)
A framework that supports people in identifying core life priorities (Strategy)
A graphic that helps people visualize what a healthy vs. unhealthy balance looks like in how they focus their time, energy and resources (Circle of Congruence)
A list of healthy, identifiable behaviors that will promote purpose-focused growth and movement toward one’s meaningful life goals (Small Steps, Big Difference).
They believe when people live according to a worthy calling and a clear, consistent purpose woven through everything they do, their sense of meaning, significance and fulfillment grows and deepens. This, in turn, grows greater stability and personal resilience in the face of life challenges which thereby decreases depression, loneliness, isolation and hopelessness. Nicole stated, “Challenges and problems are an inevitable part of the human experience that cannot be eliminated, but every person can take intentional steps to improve the ability to navigate life successfully and resiliently, with confident resolve.”
Phil added, “Together, using these powerful and practical tools, we seek to help people clarify their purpose, plan distinct steps toward meaningful life goals, and improve the congruence of their lives to combat the aimless living that is widespread today.”
Nicole and Phil With Purpose is recorded live at 5:30 p.m. two Thursdays a month through December. The first season will include nine recordings. The podcast can be listened to after it is recorded, for those who aren’t available at 5:30 p.m. Although it is chronicled for viewing on YouTube, listeners can access the recording, along with more information, by going to www.philwithpurpose.com.