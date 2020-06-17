The leadership and partners of Harbor Hospice, Harbor Palliative Care and Charted have announced that Kelly St. Martin, a Licensed Master Social Worker and Advanced Certified Hospice & Palliative Care Social Worker will be rejoining the team in a vital new role to expand outreach for community members in completion of advance directives and support for those with a serious illness, cared for by the Harbor Palliative Care team.
“The best time to plan for health care choices is before a medical crisis occurs,” said Susan Houseman, Harbor Palliative Care and Harbor Hospice President/CEO. “Advanced care planning has become increasingly important as the COVID19 crisis has progressed.
"What if your health condition leaves you unable to speak for yourself - who would speak for you? What would you want them to know about your goals, values and wishes? We are extremely excited to continue to provide and expand this valuable service to our community with the addition of Kelly St. Martin MSW as our Palliative Care Social Worker and Charted Coordinator.”
Kelly will help coordinate social work services for the Harbor Palliative Care program in the community by providing supportive counseling, anticipatory guidance and assistance to patients and their families with personal, psychosocial, psychoeducation, and environmental difficulties related to the patient’s illness.
St. Martin said, “I am proud to return to Harbor Palliative Care and Hospice team and excited to continue working on their mission. As a social worker for over twenty years, I have always been passionate about serving the families in our community.
"As the Palliative Care Social Worker and Charted Coordinator, I have the pleasure of working alongside two outstanding teams, one incredible community, and an inspiring mission.”
She will also expand education to the community regarding Advanced Care Planning and assist with completion of advanced care directives in collaboration with the Charted Coalition.
“The Charted healthcare planning coalition members are excited to have Kelly St. Martin re-joining our team in her new role,” said Lisa Tyler, chair of Charted. “When Kelly was at Harbor Hospice previously, she was a valuable and enthusiastic member of Charted. We were thrilled to learn she was returning to Harbor Palliative Care in this new role. Her passion for advance care planning and palliative care is evident, and will be a true asset to our community.
"Advance care planning - establishing advance directives and the conversations that accompany them - is important for every adult to do. Kelly will help us continue to promote the message that ‘it’s never too early to have a plan.’
“We are grateful to Harbor Hospice for continuing to support the work of Charted by providing staff support, and to the Muskegon Community Health Project for helping with funding. Charted’s mission is more important than ever, and Kelly will be a true asset in advancing the work of helping people embrace life to the end.”
Kelly will began her new role in palliative care and advance care planning education effective as of June 15, 2020. For more information or to connect with Kelly please call us at 231.728.3442/1.800.497.9559 or email info@HarborHospiceMI.org