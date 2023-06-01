WHITEHALL — Meredith Kuiper dreamed of one day owning a health-food store, but maybe not while her three kids - ages three, seven and 15 - were still in the house.
Opportunity (and necessity) knocked, though, when Kuiper received word that Bob and Diane Ingalls were planning to close the Healthy Pantry store in the Colby St. plaza in Whitehall. Kuiper was herself a shopper at the store and didn't want to see the area's only health-food grocer close down.
"I don't want people to need to drive down to Muskegon to get healthy food," Kuiper said.
So she and husband Paul bought the place. Kuiper said the store is heading into its 25th year serving the community and she's hoping for many more.
"If we had to have a tagline, I guess it would be that I won't carry anything on my shelves that I'm not willing to give to my kids," Kuiper said. "If people don't want to read a bunch of labels but want healthy stuff, I already did...I will be your personal shopper and help find the good stuff."
Health food has developed a reputation for being expensive. Kuiper conceded products at her store might cost a bit more than non-health food options at other grocery stores, but she strives to make a healthy lifestyle accessible for those who want to pursue it.
"There shouldn't be members of our community getting priced out of good food," Kuiper said. "People need good food for their bodies and it shouldn't cost an arm and a leg to do it...Maybe it is more expensive than a usual grocery store, but it shouldn't be so far out of reach that you can't afford to have it."
Kuiper said she's received a lot of positive feedback from customers from the store since purchasing it. She's been busy putting her own stamp on what is on store shelves. She's adding produce to the store's offerings and is in the process of phasing out carrying anything in the store that was grown using pesticides.
Kuiper has relationships with several local farmers - she mentioned Scholl, HeartBeet and Hidden Creek in particular - that she hopes will benefit customers, the store and the farms.
"I've got several friends who are local farmers and need people to sell to, and I know we have people who need great food," Kuiper said.
Being new to ownership, Kuiper said she is very open to hearing from customers. She even has a suggestion jar at the register. Customers can recommend products for the store to carry, and the store offers special orders, including a 10 percent discount if a product is ordered by the case.
"I'm absolutely willing to see if (a suggestion is) something I can get," Kuiper said. "If it's not something I'm comfortable carrying in my store, there will always be a reason why."