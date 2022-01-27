We’re offering something new for history lovers – livestreamed lectures by the Michigan Historical Society! Join us at the library on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at noon for the debut event, an hour-long dive into how Michigan’s counties got their names. You might already know that Wayne, Monroe, and the “Cabinet Counties” were christened even before Michigan achieved statehood, but what about later ones like Crawford, Gogebic and Wexford? Up next, on Feb. 15, will be an exploration of Benton Harbor’s Israelite House of David and World War II. Register on the library calendar at wlclib.org for either or both of these free events.
FUN FACT: It normally takes about eight hours and two copies of the book to create a story trail. The current story trail took even longer, since it involved snowblowing a serpentine path through the snow on the library lawn. This month’s story is called “10 Ways to Hear Snow” by Cathy Camper, and it will up through Feb. 21.
Tablets with Data Now Available for Borrowing
The library is now circulating a limited number of tablets with prepaid unlimited data plans for White Lake Library cardholders to borrow. The devices are intended for semester-long loans of up to 16 weeks. The new tablets are provided through the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which requires that they be reserved for use by residents who would otherwise not have access to the internet at home. In addition to the unlimited data plan, each tablet can provide up to 10GB of internet access for other devices each month, helping an entire household get connected. We will be adding extended-loan hotspots and laptops within the next few months. For more information, visit the library or call 231-894-9531.
What’s Your Carbon “Food-print”?
You’re probably familiar with the term carbon footprint, but have you ever stopped to consider your carbon food-print? Join chef, educator, and author Laura Stec for a virtual presentation about the effect of our industrial food system on climate change. “Solutions to Global Warming – A Culinary Perspective” will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. Attendees at the Zoom program will be entered into a drawing for a free copy of Chef Laura’s book Cool Cuisine: Taking the Bite Out of Global Warming. Chef Laura Stec talks solutions through a "culinary perspective," introducing ideas such as “soil as a seasoning agent” and "plastic and water pairing.” A mini culinary “how-to” class completes the presentation. This program is funded through a Libraries Transforming Communities grant. Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). For more information or to register, call the library or visit www.wlclib.org/calendar.
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of virtual and in-person programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. Internet hotspots and laptop computers can be borrowed for use at home. We are open six days a week for in-person visits. Masks are encouraged for all visitors over age 2, in accordance with current CDC recommendations. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.