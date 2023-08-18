The Muskegon YMCA will kick off another round of its twice-weekly Livestrong with the YMCA program at the Viking Athletic Center this week, in which cancer survivors and cancer patients alike can come together for exercise and fellowship.
The no-cost program is open to anyone 18 or older who has ever had cancer, said program coordinator Ashley Brage. This latest round of programs comes courtesy of a $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. The group will meet each Wednesday and Friday for the next 12 weeks, with Wednesday sessions taking place from 1:45 to 3 p.m. and Friday sessions going from 12 to 1:15 p.m.
"Right now we have at least nine participants joining up there, which is exciting," Brage said. "If anyone wants to participate, they can reach out to us for the paperwork they need to be registered in the program."
To register for the program, interested parties can call 231.722.9622 or visit muskegonymca.org/livestrong.
Brage said the program's ethos is "reclaiming ourselves" and helping participants keep from letting their situation with cancer define them.
"We focus on four things - strength, flexibility, balance and endurance," Brage said. "All our coaches are trained to work with cancer survivors, so they can focus on their well-being, but also push them to reclaim what cancer has taken from them. Together we have that community, so we all have something in common.
"People don't have to pay a single cent to reclaim their health. As we know, cancer treatments cost a pretty penny, so providing this at no cost is huge for us."
Brage said the program dates to before the COVID-19 pandemic, though during lockdowns adjustments obviously had to be made. The YMCA is pleased the program is back up and running.
Brage added that alumni of the group also meet weekly at the Muskegon Family Care Wellness Center, and alumni of the group are also welcome to this latest 12-week program at the VAC.
"We will also have a new group at the Family Care Wellness center after Labor Day," Brage said. "They'll be going to twice a week. Alumni are welcome to any and all of those groups we have going on."