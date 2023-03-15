Muskegon Community College’s (MCC) newest gallery exhibition “Emotional Truths” opens March 20 at the MCC Overbrook Gallery at 221 S Quarterline Road in Muskegon. The exhibition will feature mixed media artwork by artist Libby McFalls.
Common themes in McFalls’ artwork include motherhood and family life. She explains, “My studio practice involves our children in the creative process and allows our daily experiences to be a driving force in my work.” Through this exhibition, McFalls hopes to create conversations about stereotypical family life and the marginalization of women’s roles in society.
Free and open to the public, this exhibit will be in the Overbrook Gallery from March 20 to April 28. Gallery hours are 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with special weekend and evening hours during performances and concerts in the adjacent Overbrook Theater.
A public artist’s lecture will be held March 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. To join the conversation visit: https://muskegoncc-edu.zoom.us/j/92030152992
For more information about the exhibition, call the MCC Arts and Humanities Office at 231-777-0324.