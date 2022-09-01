As announced in the Library Corner column in the Aug. 7 Beacon, three new solar-powered picnic tables are now in use in Whitehall, providing visitors with Internet access, a way to charge their devices and just a pleasant place to sit with a book.
Of the three tables, one is downtown next to the Hanson St. hill, one is near the White Lake Community Library and a third is located at the Whitehall Twp. park.
The tables are part of a grant the library applied for and received from funds earmarked by the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law in March 2021. Library director Virginia DeMumbrum said the library received the entire sum it applied for, over $72,000 in grant money. Other funds were used for a book bike and pickup lockers to enable easy movement of library books.
"The feedback has been amazing," DeMumbrum said of reaction to the tables. "People want more of them. I even had someone ask to put one in Fremont (laughs)."
When researching possible ways to use the grant money, DeMumbrum, oddly enough, found a picture of a similar table in Tennessee that had an Alcoa logo on it. Alcoa, of course, has a plant in Whitehall.
Because the tables are solar-powered, maintenance is virtually nonexistent. Internet access is provided at no cost to users by CatchMark Technologies in Whitehall, and ports for all kinds of devices are available for charging. Wireless charging is even available for supported devices.
DeMumbrum said the location of the Whitehall Twp. Park table was especially helpful as it's near a mobile home park. Residents of the park, who may not normally have reliable Internet access, can come to the table and use the wireless Internet if needed.
The tables are also handicap-accessible. There are three seats around each table, but also one empty spot for a wheelchair to slide into.
If community demand supports it, DeMumbrum said she's hopeful that Whitehall would be able to procure more such tables from either local businesses or other grants.