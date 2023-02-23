Shelby State Bank has announced a retirement and transition of managers.
After 38 years in banking, Michelle Bauer, Assistant Vice President & Branch Officer of Shelby State Bank’s North Muskegon office is retiring. Michele joined Shelby State Bank in 2016 as a Branch Officer. Actively involved in her community through Junior Achievement and the Muskegon Rescue Mission, Michelle is excited to transition to a time of family and travel.
Following Michelle’s retirement, Joanne Stoneburner will transition to the role of Branch Officer of the North Muskegon Office. Recently Joanne was promoted to the position of Branch Officer of the bank’s Montague office and has continued to serve as a Mortgage Loan Officer for the Muskegon area. Joanne has been in banking since 2001, serving in various roles from teller to mortgage lending. Prior to her time as the Montague Branch Officer, Joanne served as a Mortgage Loan Officer as well as the Assistant Branch Manager of the North Muskegon Office. Joanne is a member of the Muskegon Rotary, North Muskegon Elementary PTO board member, and is a regular volunteer at the Kids Food Basket in Muskegon.
“Michelle has made a definite impact on our organization during her time here. Her many years of banking experience have been beneficial to our organization and our customers. She takes pride in the service she provides to customers as well as her employees and we thank her for her dedication to Shelby State Bank and wish her all the best in this next chapter”, said Mishelle Comstock, President and CEO. “With Joanne stepping into to the role of Branch Manager, we are in good hands. She is very familiar with this market and customers, so it will be a very smooth transition.”
Shelby State Bank was established in 1931 and has grown to operate 10 branches in West Michigan, stretching from Fruitport to Manistee. Each branch offers a wide variety of consumer and business banking services. For more information about Shelby State Bank, call (231) 861-2123 or visit www.shelbybank.com.