This 4/20, New Standard Cannabis is celebrating Michigan arts, culture, community, and what ties it all together — cannabis. Founded in 2020 by Michigan residents, New Standard Cannabis is celebrating their Michigan roots with a curated doorbuster bundle available only on 4/20, “The Michigan Eighth”, and a multi-day arts and music festival at the Tangent Gallery in Detroit.
Guests that arrive early to New Standard this 4/20 will be greeted with the opportunity to purchase a limited edition hemp tote bag filled with over 11 different Michigan-born brands. The bundle, containing over 14 different products, is valued at over $325 and will be available in very limited quantities to purchase for $169 at all New Standard locations beginning 4/20. Shoppers can expect to find items like an eighth of organic flower from Ann Arbor’s Apothecare, 100mg bag of Potdots candied coated chocolates from Lansing based Lion Labs, and a very special London Pound Cake Gift Box from Glorious Cannabis Co.
“We’re very excited about this year’s Michigan Grown, Michigan Blown 4/20 Bundle,” said James Fisher, New Standard’s Chief Product Officer. “It’s so important to support local and build that cannabis community here in Michigan. We feel like we’ve accomplished that with this amazing mix of unique Michigan products while offering a ton of value for our Shoppers.”
Beginning Monday 4/17 through Sunday 4/23, New Standard Shoppers can also expect to find a wide range of Michigan brands heavily discounted for the 4/20 holiday including “The Michigan Eighth” or 1/8th pound of cannabis flower from Beaverton Farms or SuperSuper Turbo for only $99.
“We decided to have tongue-in-cheek fun with the downward trend in retail cannabis prices we’re seeing in the state,” said Skylar Van Dyke, New Standard’s EVP of Marketing. “In most states, an eighth of cannabis flower means an eighth of an ounce (3.5g), but in Michigan you can purchase an eighth of a pound (56.5g) for only $99, not much more than what an eighth of an ounce goes for at retail in other states. It’s a really great value for shoppers.”
New Standard Cannabis has also partnered with Lion Labs, Apothecare, The Gallery Society, and Further Frequencies to throw “The pARTy” at the Tangent Gallery in Detroit 4/20 & 4/21. “The pARTy” is an interactive music and art experience featuring high-end sound & stage design, immersive art installations, unique artist performances, and more. Attendees can enjoy multiple stages with local and national touring acts like “Snakes & Stars”, the new side project from Michael Travis of the String Cheese Incident, along with multiple art installations. More info for the “The pARTy” and info on ticket purchases can be found at https://www.thepartyevents.com/