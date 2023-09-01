The Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen) is honored to be hosting the Muskegon Museum of Art's Through Our Lens: Hands Exhibition Sept. 8 through Oct. 28, 2023. Capturing the unique and powerful stories of the inspiring people who are living, working, and transforming the Muskegon community, this exhibit features the personal stories of approximately fifty individuals from across Muskegon County. Doctors, farmers, pilots, veterans, hairdressers, and gas station attendants - to name a few - are individuals featured in the exhibition, all with unique stories and a commonality in helping to grow the community of Muskegon.
Through striking black and white photography by Whitehall photographer Jennifer Green, the visuals of Through Our Lens: Hands focuses exclusively on the hands of each individual as they share their story. Green’s photography captures the emotional depth of each story in a way that evokes senses of empathy, hope, love, triumph, and more.
Complimenting Green’s photography in the exhibition are written stories transcribed by local journalist, Susan Harrison-Wolffis. Known for her passionate storytelling, Harrison-Wolffis traveled with Green to meet with each individual and listen to their stories. She recorded and transcribed their words into written works of art which will be available to read as you peruse the exhibit.
The individuals featured in Through Our Lens: Hands were carefully selected by a dedicated committee who represent various areas and industries within Muskegon County, as well as staff at the Muskegon Museum of Art. The committee was intentional in selecting the featured individuals, who are from each region of Muskegon County and are contributing their own passions, experience, and expertise to the growing community of Muskegon.
Hands hold the history of their person, and it is the goal of this exhibition to share a small piece of their history and how each of these hands has worked to make Muskegon County a better place for all.
Please join us Friday, Sept. 8 for the Opening Reception and Artist Talk. The Opening Reception will be held at the ACWL-Nuveen - 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall - from 5 to 6 p.m. The Artist Talk will follow at The Playhouse at White Lake - 304 S. Mears St., Whitehall, beginning at 6:30 p.m.