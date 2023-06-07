The Muskegon Museum of History and Science gains a new attraction: the Urban Renewal exhibit.
Starting Friday, June 16, the Urban Renewal exhibit will allow visitors to stroll through a 1960s version of Western Ave, toss pennies in the Muskegon Mall’s fountain as if it were the 1980s, and visit KrisMoose, Muskegon’s own local celebrity. In this new exhibit, visitors can learn about how Muskegon modernized in the 1970s, how the mall declined, and how Muskegon continues to develop today. The exhibit will be available until Jan. 6, 2024.
“We are ecstatic that we get to bring Urban Renewal to our museum,” said Lakeshore Museum Center’s executive director, Melissa Horton. “Museum guests will get to venture into our exhibit and experience the evolving economic life of Muskegon’s past. Even better, visitors get to see how we continued to develop, even after turmoil, and how Muskegon is still continuing to adapt. It’s an incredible exhibit that highlights how resilient Muskegon has been and continues to be.”
The exhibit opening event will be Thursday, June 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science at 430 W. Clay Ave. in Muskegon. To RSVP for this event, email marci@lakeshoremuseum.org or call (231)724-5544. While it is not required, an RSVP is appreciated. The exhibit is included in museum admission, which is free for museum members and Muskegon county residents and $5 for non-county residents.
This new exhibit is sponsored by Parkland Properties of Michigan, the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.