MUSKEGON – With a little help from the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and the Muskegon County Health Coalition, it is author Tim Wheeler’s goal to get his newest book “Zoo Pool” into the hands of 5,000 elementary students throughout the county.
Wheeler is the owner of Wheeler Creative Studios and creator of the Rocketoons series of educational cartoons. And on Thursday, March 4 fourth graders at Reeths-Puffer elementary school were the first to receive the book.
Like with much of Wheeler’s work, “Zoo Pool” is meant to not only entertain, but also educate. The book seeks to teach children about the importance of diversity through its story and the included study questions that come with it.
Known as “cartoonversations”, these study questions are meant to be used by parents, teachers, and others to facilitate a deeper conversation about the content of the story.
In “Zoo Pool” a bunch of animals gather together after work. They discuss with one another how they are being labeled in certain ways based on their species, and talk about who they are as individuals.
Much of Wheeler’s past work with Rocketoons focused on social emotional learning with children, and seeks to undo some of the negative effects that are found to occur from what is known as adverse childhood trauma (ACE). He felt the topic of diversity, and the negative impacts of stereotyping, fit in with the type of work he has been doing with both his cartoons and other children’s books.
The idea he said came from a few places. The first of which was his wife who encouraged him to begin publishing books in addition to making cartoons.
“It hasn’t even been 12 months [since COVID-19], but my wife turned to me and said you should turn these (cartoons) all into books, the cartoons that is, said Wheeler.
“I remember saying, “why would I do that?”’
However, after speaking with Reeths-Puffer teacher Shari Krukowski he was made to see the light, and why doing something would be a good idea.
Krukowski explained to him that teachers are always looking to reach their kids in different ways, but also, “We were in this room, when the library was all over the place. She said “You got to realize that there are more kids you know that this the only book they will ever get their hands on.”
“Zoo Pool” is unique in that it is a book that wasn’t created from one of the cartoons he has produced. Instead it was created from both a place of tragedy but also comedy.
The topic he said was inspired by the murder of George Floyd and some friends that have also been the victims of prejudice. The setting though came from a joke told by stand-up comedian Steven Wright which he said came to mind one evening when he was driving past the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.
Artist Tyreece Talbert started with Wheeler as an intern to do this book, but has since been hired on to become an employee at Wheeler Creative Studio.
“During college I needed to get an internship. I contacted the internship coordinator and he sent me an email for Tim. So, from there I sent him an email, ‘Hey Tim, help! I need an internship,” said Talbert.
Talbert said when working on the character designs for the book he was inspired by Looney Toons, Animaniacs and Sonic the Hedgehog.
This was his first children’s book.
“It was new, and honestly, from the very beginning it was kind of outside of my normal range of artwork at the time. But overall, it was a lot of fun; I got to experiment with a lot of shapes a lot of different characters and it turned out great,” said Talbert.
For Wheeler he believes that Talbert and his working relationship was caused by destiny, the universe or perhaps something divine.
“The universe gave me Tyreece at the absolute perfect time. The night before was the genesis of the story I was coming home at 10:30 and 11 o’clock at night and the story hit me and I drove right to the office, said Wheeler.
“The next day I get the email from Tyreece, whom I never met, and I looked to the heavens and thought I think I may have my illustrator. And what he wanted to be doing was character design and illustration.”
Typically, Krukowski and her class are the first to receive and test out something new put out by Wheeler. She said she has been doing social emotional learning with her kids long before it was common to do so.
She has used the Rocketoons a lot with her classes and thinks “Zoo Pool” will also be something she uses quite a bit.
“Zoo Pool” is just one of three books Wheeler plans to distribute across Muskegon County.
“All three of these books celebrate every child’s uniqueness and individual talents,” said MAISD superintendent John Severson.
Like with everything Wheeler does he has made sure that the book along with his cartoons meet the state’s core curriculum.
For more information visit: cartoonversation.com