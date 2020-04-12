Periodically in National History Day (NHD) competition, theme meets reality.
2020 is one of those years, as students tackle topics relating to a new theme: Breaking Barriers in History.
“Little did we anticipate that they would be overcoming major obstacles themselves, just to compete,” wrote coach Jan Klco.
On March 11, district host Grand Valley State University, closed its campus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The next day, the NHD District 4 coordinator announced that the contest would continue and be held virtually, just hours before K-12 schools were ordered closed.
“How does the virtual competition work?,” explained Klco. “Students, including 23 from Whitehall and Montague, our first foreign exchange student among them, submitted their 18 entries electronically, uploading documentaries, papers, and websites, along with pictures of exhibits and uncut video-recordings of performances. For the first time, there were no interviews with judges, who worked remotely. Decisions were made by viewing the final products, process papers, and bibliographies, as is normally done only in the case of runoffs.
In hopes that the pandemic would abate by the NHD State contest at the end of April, all exhibits qualified, so they could be properly displayed. In fact, for the second consecutive year, all of the White Lake area entries advanced to the NHD/MHD State contest, now also being held virtually.
“I am excited. Several students have a good chance of qualifying for the NHD National contest in June,” Klco said. “We are all adapting to conditions and learning new techniques to accomplish research goals.”
Following are the White Lake area students who will compete together separately with over 500 other Michigan qualifiers.
YOUTH DIVISION
Ind. Documentary:
Henry Chen (Ealy Elem.): Breaking Enigma: Alan Turing Cracks the Code
Ind. Exhibit:
Lainey Shepherd (Ealy Elem.): Harriet Tubman: Breaking the Chains of Slavery
Isabella Causie (Ealy Elem.): Through the Stratosphere: Valentina Tereshkova and Sally Ride, the First Women in Space
Group Exhibit:
Isla Dykman, Ryanne Ellsworth, and Ella Nicholson (Ealy Elem.): Lobbing the Ball to Women: Title IX Breaks Barriers in Tennis
JUNIOR DIVISION
Ind. Documentary:
Laura Thielman (Whitehall MS): Breaking into the Billboard Hot 100: How Motown got Everybody “Dancing in the Street”
Ind. Exhibit:
Elle Moran (NBC MS, Montague): And The Wall Came tumbling Down
Ind. Performance:
Kylee Foster (Whitehall MS): Behind The Nine: Daisy Bates and the Abolition of Segregated Schooling
Megan LeaTrea (Whitehall MS): Higher, Further, Faster: Jackie Cochran takes aviation to new heights for women
Ind. Website:
Amelia Chen (Whitehall MS): Making Space: The Mercury 13 Launch a New Future for Women
SENIOR DIVISION
Ind. Documentary:
Ella Johnson (Whitehall HS): Breaking out of the Hospital: Dr. Frank Pantridge Takes the Emergency Room to the Streets of Belfast
Group Documentary:
Liam Szegda, Griffin Lownds, Kieran Cook (Whitehall HS): Come Together: How the Beatles Tore a Hole in the Iron Curtain
Ind. Exhibit:
Allison Tate (Whitehall HS): Brownie Seals the Deal: Tupperware Parties Break Economic Barriers for Women
Mikenna Varso-Suits (Whitehall HS): The Electroencephalogram: The Invention that Changed Lives Forever
Emily Olsson (Montague HS): Sabotage and Subversion: Churchill’s Secret Army Sets Europe Ablaze
Group Exhibit:
Kya Mahoney and Maddie Wegner (Whitehall HS): No Longer in the Shadows: Traverse City State Hospital Breaks Mental Health Barriers
Paper:
Phan Quynh Anh [Sally] (Whitehall HS): Patriots or Insurgents? It’s a matter of perspectives: Ho Chi Minh and George Washington
Ind. Performance:
Alison Chen (Whitehall HS): Cracking the Bamboo Ceiling: Anna May Wong Increases Representation of Asian-Americans in Media