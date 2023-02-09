The White Lake Area Historical Society presented Whitehall High School's National History Day team with a $500 donation at its meeting last Friday. From left to right in the front row are Roger Scharmer, NHD coach Jan Klco, Historical Society president Cheryl Lohman, Alexandra Risthouse, Abigayle Waldon and Bruce Froelich. In the back row are Margot Haynes, Tom Lohman, Jerry Grady, Isabella Causie, Jan Grady, Amelia Chen and Laura Thielman.