Last Friday, Feb. 3, at the First Friday Fundraiser at the Book Nook and Java Shop, Whitehall National History Day (NHD) students and their coach Jan Klco were honored with a $500 donation from the White Lake Area Historical Society.
The students in this after-school competitive research program choose a topic each year to explore and then present. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” In past years, local students have earned awards by designing and presenting to judges their performances, exhibits, website presentations, and documentaries. Some projects have been displayed in local museums, and even at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
If this year is similar to prior years, Whitehall students will be traveling to State and National levels with their projects.
“This is fabulous," Klco said. "The Historical Society’s generous contribution will help defray some of the team’s expenses along the way."
The White Lake Area Historical Society has been charmed and fascinated each year when the students from grades 4-12 give a presentation for the society’s first meeting in spring. This tradition began over a decade ago when Norm Ullman was president of the Historical Society and will continue this year Apr. 20.
Students start their research in the fall, reading widely and preparing annotated bibliographies of articles, books and other sources they explore. Oral interviews of people connected to their topic are sought whenever possible. These interviews really inspire the students and are highly regarded by judges.
In mid-winter, the students are ready to get early feedback. Adult volunteers from the community attend after-school sessions to listen, admire projects, and ask challenging questions. This helps students think more deeply as they craft their presentations. In mid-March, these ‘Practice Judges’ get to quiz students about their more polished projects, preparing them to articulate how their entries relate to the annual theme during the competition’s interview process, beginning at the GVSU district contest in late March. The practice they’ve had with local adult volunteers really pays off, as many local students have been selected to move on to the state and national contests.
Email NHD Coach Klco at janklco@whitehallschools.net for information about volunteering as a ‘practice judge.’ Otherwise, to enjoy student projects, local residents will have to wait until April, when a number of district winners will share their projects before proceeding to the state competition.
The White Lake Area Historical Society’s meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, April through October. The public is always welcome to attend, especially the April meeting.