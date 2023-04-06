MONTAGUE — The Shining Stars Quilting Bee of Muskegon presented a new batch of veterans with Quilts of Valor Wednesday evening at the White Lake VFW, the first such public ceremony since November.
Among the recipients was a World War II veteran, Jack Rillema, along with two others, Bill Paulson and Art Michaelsen, who served in the late 1940s. Nine veterans in total were honored, though not all were able to make it.
Other honored veterans were Leonard Ervin, Cindy Evertsen, Nikki Van Beukering Wentworth, Brent Foster, Dondi Kowalski and William Hepworth.
"This is very special," Rillema said. "I'm probably the oldest guy here. I went in the service in 1943 right out of high school."
Rillema served in the Army and Air Force, first during World War II and then again in the reserves from 1949-1972. He said one of his most memorable moments while serving came when fellow serviceman John Lappo, of Fruitport, flew his B-47 under the Mackinac Bridge in 1959. A 2021 WZZM report said Lappo, who executed the move as a stunt, was court-martialed for it and never flew for the military again.
"He stayed in the service for us, but when (his commanding officer) caught up to him, he was off flying status forever," Rillema said.
Each quilt had its own distinctive look, but all were based around a red, white and blue motif, fitting considering their recipients. Cheryl Nicholson of the Quilting Bee said other themes can be requested if the veteran so desires, but as you'd expect most are pleased with a patriotic look for their quilts.
"I think it was great," Rillema said. "It's beautiful. I like the color. They all have a little story on the back, your name, your rank and all that, what your service was. It's really neat."
Nicholson said the Quilting Bee consists of 24 women who get together twice a month to make the quilts.
"For many of us - I'd say for all of us - it's a passion to honor our veterans, for all that they've done for us," Nicholson said. "The Quilts of Valor Foundation that was set up 20 years ago was set up to reach out and thank veterans for their service. Not all veterans were thanked when they came home. Sometimes it makes a lot of difference if people acknowledge them, so we try to spread that message out."
The Muskegon group is but one chapter of the Quilts of Valor, a nationwide effort to present veterans with comfort much the same way they have comforted the nation. To be considered an official Quilt of Valor, the quilt, which consists of three layers of fabric, must be labeled specifically as such, and be of a specific size (ranging from 55 inches by 65 inches to 72 by 90, though the recommended size is 60 by 80 inches). It also must be awarded, not merely given as a gift, and the honor recorded.
Nicholson said the group relies heavily on word of mouth to find local veterans to honor with its quilts. Rich Mullally, a local historian who curated a list of Muskegon-area World War II veterans several years ago, proved a big resource for the group.
"We wrote a lot of letters and made phone calls to reach out to all those veterans that were in World War II," Nicholson said. "So far we have presented eight of them (with quilts), and we have three more in the works.
The members of the Quilting Bee also get a lot of nominations and firsthand requests from people they meet while awarding quilts to others. As an example, Nicholson noted that Paulson's son, also a veteran, was at Wednesday's ceremony and was able to request a quilt.