MONTAGUE — North Grove Brewers is proud of both its beer and its food, but until this week, only one of them had received the attention the restaurant felt it deserved.
That changed Saturday when kitchen manager Randy Schihl was named the best brewery chef in the state by an upstart magazine called MI Brew Trail. It was the first time the magazine had handed out the award.
Schihl was nominated by someone from the magazine, he said, who came to the brewery and had their Rocky IV sandwich — an Italian beef sandwich that Schihl said is maybe his favorite on the menu. (He said his favorite is either that one or the Yo Adrian sandwich, which features pepperoni, ham, salami, Provolone cheese and a selection of vegetables.)
“He honestly came up to our window and was raving about (the Rocky IV) and we just started talking, and they asked my first name and oddly enough, one of the other bosses was at the end of the bar and he furnished my last name,” Schihl said.
Once Schihl was nominated, the winner was determined by online voting. North Grove beat out four other Michigan breweries: Highway Brewing in West Branch, Three Bridges Distillery in Midland, River Trade Brewing in Constantine and Brew Detroit. Schihl said in 25 years in the food industry, it’s the first award he has ever won.
Schihl has worked at several local restaurants, including Big Cat Daddy Walleye and now-defunct Villa Venafro and Pinheads, but his arrival at North Grove nearly two years ago was, for Nordlund, a game-changer.
“The big thing with Randy is that he came in here and we were looking for someone to just steer the ship,” Nordlund said. “I throw ideas at him, but really it’s just, ‘Figure it out, make it good,’ and that’s what he does. He just elevated our kitchen to a point it wasn’t at before he got here.”
Brewmaster RJ Nordlund said the brewery’s beer often gets attention at various beer festivals North Grove visits, but there’s not an equivalent food festival for a place like his to draw those rave reviews. He was excited for Schihl to win the award to rectify that.
North Grove’s hope is that Schihl’s honor drums up local interest in North Grove’s food offerings in addition to its beer. Nordlund describes the brewery’s menu, which includes burgers, sandwiches, tacos and soups among its options, as “comfort stuff” and “really good bar food”.
“I think people know we have beer and food but they don’t realize they can get this food all day long,” Nordlund said, referring to North Grove’s lunch traffic. “You don’t have to go there just to get beer. I mean, I want them to drink beer. That’s the whole point of this place, but having the good food to pair with the good beer...We’ve known it, but now other people are going to know it.”
The unassuming Schihl joked that the award might make him a bit of a local celebrity. Time will tell if that occurs, but the award his work has now earned him speaks for itself.
“I’ve always been kind of in the background of the community,” Schihl said. “Now we’ll see how it is on the other side.”